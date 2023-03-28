New Suit - Consumer Class Action

7-Eleven, beverage manufacturer Botanic Tonics and other defendants were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Arns Davis Law and the Veen Firm, centers around Feel Free, a beverage manufactured by Botanic Tonics and sold by 7-Eleven. The suit pursues claims that although Feel Free is marketed as a healthy alternative to alcohol, it contains an addictive, opioid-like substance called kratom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01460, Torres v. Botanic Tonics, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 28, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Romulo Torres, CA

defendants

7-Eleven, Inc.

Botanic Tonics, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct