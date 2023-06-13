Who Got The Work

Jennifer Bullock and Kara P. Emrich of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit was filed April 29 in Florida Middle District Court by the Law Offices of Zandro E. Palma on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was terminated after requesting FMLA leave to care for her mother's health condition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-00942, Torres v. Amazon.Com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 13, 2023, 5:14 AM

