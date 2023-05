New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com Services LLC was sued Saturday in Florida Middle District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Offices of Zandro E. Palma on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was terminated because she requested family leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00942, Torres v. Amazon.Com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

May 01, 2023, 9:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Dayanara J. Torres

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Zandro E. Palma, PA

defendants

Amazon.Com Services LLC

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act