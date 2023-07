Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Friday removed an employment class action against Albertsons to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Swartz Swidler. The case is 1:23-cv-01103, Torres v. Acme Markets, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 01, 2023, 8:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Ricardo Torres

defendants

Acme Markets, Inc.

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches