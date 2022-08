Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against 65-11 Owners Corp. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Goldstein & Goldstein on behalf of Lydia Torres. The case is 1:22-cv-05133, Torres v. 65-11 Owners Corp.

Real Estate

August 29, 2022, 5:41 PM