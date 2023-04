New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a privacy class action Tuesday in California Central District Court against 1-800-Got-Junk? LLC. The suit accuses the defendant of surreptitiously monitoring and recording telephonic communications without giving prior notice to consumers in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02916, Torres v. 1-800-Got-Junk? LLC.

Business Services

April 19, 2023, 5:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Valerie Torres

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

1-800-Got-Junk? LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims