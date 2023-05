Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against United Home Care Services, doing business as United Homecare, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of a former human resources director. The case is 1:23-cv-21770, Torres Rodriguez v. United Home Care Services, Inc.

Health Care

May 11, 2023, 1:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexandra Torres Rodriguez

defendants

United Home Care Services, Inc. d/b/a United Homecare

defendant counsels

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations