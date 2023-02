Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Figari & Davenport on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Unum Life Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, pertaining to claims made under a life insurance policy, was filed by attorney Fabian Guerrero on behalf of Martha A. Torres and Roberto Torres. The case is 7:23-cv-00060, Torres et al v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 4:27 PM