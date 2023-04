Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Johnson, Trent & Taylor on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Macy's and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Herrman & Herrman on behalf of Angelina Nieto and Julio Torres. The complaint contends that both plaintiffs were injured by a malfunctioning escalator on the defendants’ premises. The case is 2:23-cv-00106, Torres et al v. Schindler Elevator Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Angelina Nieto

Julio Torres

defendants

Macy's, Inc.

Schindler Elevator Corporation

Corpus Christi Retail Venture, LP

Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC

Schindler Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Johnson Trent Taylor LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims