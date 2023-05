Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shafer Davis O'Leary & Stoker on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against J.B. Hunt Transport and other defendants to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Mosser Law on behalf of the estate of Brendan Torres and other plaintiffs. The case is 4:23-cv-00486, Torres et al v. Minnaar et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Brendan Torres

Jesse Torres

Shannon Torres

defendants

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Anthony Minnaar

Arl Logistics, LLC

RD Trans, LLC

Tili Logistics Corporation

defendant counsels

Shafer Davis OLeary Stoker

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision