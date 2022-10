Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Cardenas Markets LLC to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Simon Law on behalf of Abel Ortega-Ozuna and Fidelina Torres. The case is 2:22-cv-01665, Torres et al v. Cardenas Markets, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 04, 2022, 6:13 AM