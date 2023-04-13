Removed To Federal Court

Burr & Forman, Perkins Coie and other law firms removed to Alabama Middle District Court on Thursday a product liability lawsuit against aerospace and defense company Airbus Americas and other defendants. The suit, filed on behalf of two U.S. Army officers and their spouses, claims that they were severely injured due to a UH-72A Lakota helicopter crash. The complaint was filed by Spencer Law Group; Hicks & Funfsimm; Whitfield Coleman Montoya; and Turnbull Law Firm. The case is 1:23-cv-00212, Torres et al v. Airbus Americas, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

April 13, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Brent Przychoda

Dalia Torres

Miguel Torres

Surisuda Przychoda

Plaintiffs

Whitfield Coleman Montoya

Turnbull Law Firm

Hicks & Funfsinn, PLLC

Spencer Law Group

defendants

BAE Systems, Inc.

Airbus Americas, Inc.

Airbus DS Military Aircraft, Inc.

Airbus US Space & Defense, Inc.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Inc.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Inc.

M1 Support Services

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

McDowell Knight Roedder Sledge

Perkins Coie

Lightfoot Franklin White

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims