Removed To Federal Court
Burr & Forman, Perkins Coie and other law firms removed to Alabama Middle District Court on Thursday a product liability lawsuit against aerospace and defense company Airbus Americas and other defendants. The suit, filed on behalf of two U.S. Army officers and their spouses, claims that they were severely injured due to a UH-72A Lakota helicopter crash. The complaint was filed by Spencer Law Group; Hicks & Funfsimm; Whitfield Coleman Montoya; and Turnbull Law Firm. The case is 1:23-cv-00212, Torres et al v. Airbus Americas, Inc. et al.
Aerospace & Defense
April 13, 2023, 8:41 PM
Plaintiffs
- Brent Przychoda
- Dalia Torres
- Miguel Torres
- Surisuda Przychoda
Plaintiffs
- Whitfield Coleman Montoya
- Turnbull Law Firm
- Hicks & Funfsinn, PLLC
- Spencer Law Group
defendants
- BAE Systems, Inc.
- Airbus Americas, Inc.
- Airbus DS Military Aircraft, Inc.
- Airbus US Space & Defense, Inc.
- BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Inc.
- BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Inc.
- M1 Support Services
defendant counsels
- Burr & Forman
- McDowell Knight Roedder Sledge
- Perkins Coie
- Lightfoot Franklin White
nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims