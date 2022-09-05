Who Got The Work

Jordan B. Kaplan of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Christina Kardooni in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 22 in New Jersey District Court by Lewis & Lin on behalf of professional wrestler Christopher Torre, who contends that defendants made blatantly untrue and derogatory statements about him on social media platforms. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:22-cv-04693, Torre v. Kardooni et al.

New Jersey

September 05, 2022, 5:23 AM