Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson Guslani Simonson & Clause on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate subsidiaries National General Insurance and Integon National Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of Justin H. King on behalf of Anthony J. Torralba Jr. The case is 5:22-cv-01856, Torralba v. National General Insurance Co. et al.