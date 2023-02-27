Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clark Hill on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against moving and storage company 1-800-Pack-Rat to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Willoughby & Associates on behalf of Raya Torossian, whose personal belongings were packed for a move to North Carolina in Mar. 2020, but then placed into storage for 10 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the suit, when the belongings were returned to the plaintiff, they were covered in rat feces. The case is 2:23-cv-01453, Torossian v. 1-800-Pack-Rat LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

February 27, 2023, 4:43 PM