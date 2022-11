Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Strategic Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for property damage claims, was filed by Zenstein Kovalsky Buckalew on behalf of Kaitlin Torok and Nathan Torok. The case is 2:22-cv-04675, Torok et al v. American Strategic Insurance Corporation.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 3:34 PM