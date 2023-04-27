Who Got The Work

Barclay Damon counsel Ross Greenky has entered an appearance for Willow Hill Supply LLC, a manufacturer of embroidered emblems, in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov Law, pursues claims that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:23-cv-02135, Toro v. Willow Hill Supply, LLC.

Business Services

April 27, 2023, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Toro

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Willow Hill Supply, LLC

defendant counsels

Barclay Damon

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA