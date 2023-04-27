Barclay Damon counsel Ross Greenky has entered an appearance for Willow Hill Supply LLC, a manufacturer of embroidered emblems, in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov Law, pursues claims that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:23-cv-02135, Toro v. Willow Hill Supply, LLC.
Business Services
April 27, 2023, 10:35 AM