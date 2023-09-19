Who Got The Work

Jennifer E. Sherven and Erika Rosenblum of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have stepped in to represent Morgan's Shoes Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Aug. 4 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:23-cv-06882, Toro v. Morgan's Shoes, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 19, 2023, 8:29 AM

