Jack Wenik of Epstein Becker & Green has entered an appearance for Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals in a pending website accessibility class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, filed April 14 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-03114, Toro v. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 30, 2023, 10:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Toro

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA