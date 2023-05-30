Jack Wenik of Epstein Becker & Green has entered an appearance for Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals in a pending website accessibility class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, filed April 14 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-03114, Toro v. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 30, 2023, 10:58 AM