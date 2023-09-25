Who Got The Work

Adam R. Bialek and Nicole Haimson of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for chip manufacturer Grid Connect Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Aug. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-07037, Toro v. Grid Connect, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 25, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Jasmine Toro

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Grid Connect, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA