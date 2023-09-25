Adam R. Bialek and Nicole Haimson of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for chip manufacturer Grid Connect Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Aug. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-07037, Toro v. Grid Connect, Inc.
Internet & Social Media
September 25, 2023, 10:13 AM