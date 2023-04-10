Who Got The Work

Jason Mattar and Joseph J. DiPalma of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Decker and Sons Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Feb. 24 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov on behalf of Jasmine Toro, contends that the defendant's website denies full access for blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-01574, Toro v. Decker and Sons, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 10, 2023, 10:49 AM

