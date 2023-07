Who Got The Work

Daniel H. Bryan of Taft Stettinius & Hollister has entered an appearance for August Schell Brewing Co. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed May 19 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website denied full accessibility to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, is 1:23-cv-04178, Toro v. August Schell Brewing Company.

Internet & Social Media

July 03, 2023, 7:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Luis Toro

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

August Schell Brewing Company

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA