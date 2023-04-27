Husch Blackwell senior counsel Jason Husgen has entered an appearance for Apria Healthcare LLC, a provider of home medical equipment and support services, in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-02127, Toro v. Apria Healthcare, LLC.
Health Care
April 27, 2023, 10:30 AM