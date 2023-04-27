Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell senior counsel Jason Husgen has entered an appearance for Apria Healthcare LLC, a provider of home medical equipment and support services, in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-02127, Toro v. Apria Healthcare, LLC.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Luis Toro

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Apria Healthcare, LLC

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA