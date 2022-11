New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kraft Heinz was slapped with a consumer class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over its Capri Sun Strawberry Kiwi juice products. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Sultzer Law Group, alleges that the products contain harmful levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or 'PFAS.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06639, Toribio v. Kraft Heinz Co.