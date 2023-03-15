Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Elevance Health Companies Inc. f/k/a the Anthem Companies Inc. and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Downtown L.A. Law Group on behalf of a former employee, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for long COVID and related symptoms. The case is 2:23-cv-01906, Torgerson v. The Elevance Health Companies, Inc. (f/k/a The Anthem Companies, Inc.) et al.

Health Care

March 15, 2023, 8:41 AM