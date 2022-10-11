New Suit - Contract

YouTube and Google were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Hugo Torbet, who uploaded a five-part video series on YouTube comparing 'the COVID-19 vaccine experiment' to doctors' experiments in Nazi Germany. The suit contends that one of the videos was wrongfully removed for violating YouTube's medical misinformation policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05944, Torbet v. YouTube LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 11, 2022, 1:55 PM