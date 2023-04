New Suit - Contract

Morris, Manning & Martin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of computing technology specialist Toradex AG. The complaint brings claims against Direct Components for delivering defective and counterfeit microchips and failing to refund over $170,000 to Toradex in accordance with an executed agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00754, Toradex AG v. Direct Components.

