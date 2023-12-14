Who Got The Work

Gregg A. Rapoport of Smith, Gambrell & Russell has entered an appearance for Benjamin Cook in a pending patent lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 30 in California Eastern District Court by Inhouse Co. Law Firm on behalf of HK Miuson International Co. Ltd. and other plaintiffs, seeks to declare that a single asserted patent related to a cup expander is invalid. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd, is 2:23-cv-02503, Topfire Limited et al v. Cook.

December 14, 2023, 12:26 PM

