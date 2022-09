New Suit - Consumer Class Action

South Korean automaker Kia Motors and ARC Automotive Inc. were slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in New York Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Baron & Budd, alleges that certain Kia vehicles have defective airbag inflators which can cause severe and sometimes fatal injuries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00958, Topa v. Arc Automotive, Inc. et al.