Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Kirkland & Ellis and Weil, Gotshal & Manges and King & Wood Mallesons, together with Maples and Calder, Conyers Dill & Pearman and Haiwen & Partners, are advising on Bain Capital's $3.16 billion deal to take Nasdaq-listed Chindata Group Holdings private.

August 16, 2023, 5:33 AM

