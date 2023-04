News From Law.com

A Georgia sheriff on Monday announced the resignations of top jail staff amid an investigation into the death of a man in a bedbug-infested cell in the jail's psychiatric wing. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said the three members of his executive team had more than 65 years of collective experience in law enforcement and running a jail. That kind of experience can be invaluable but can also cause "complacency, stagnation & settling for the status quo," he said.

Georgia

April 18, 2023, 6:14 PM

