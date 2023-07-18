Top Judicial Defender Waives Jury Trial, Secures Ex-Cops Acq...

News From Law.com

He's made a name for himself defending judges facing judicial misconduct investigations. But upon shifting from respondent to defense counsel, Cartersville attorney S. Lester Tate III of Akin & Tate added a victory to his roster of cases Monday.Following a bench trial that spanned several months, the litigator has helped clear the name of an ex-police chief indicted on racketeering charges."It's always great to start off with Monday morning with an acquittal if you're a criminal defense lawyer," Tate told the Daily Report.

Georgia

July 18, 2023, 11:21 AM

