News From Law.com International

A host of top law firms including Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Addleshaw Goddard and Allen & Overy have all secured roles in advising on the major tie-up of the Issa brother-owned businesses Asda and EG groups.

May 30, 2023, 6:21 AM

nature of claim: /