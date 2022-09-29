Top DOJ Lawyer Involved in Jan. 6 Investigations Returns to ...

News From Law.com

One of the most senior ranking lawyers in the U.S. Department of Justice—who represented the DOJ in Jan. 6-related congressional interviews—has left to return to her old firm, Jenner & Block. Emily Loeb—who was part of the Biden Administration's "Day One" transition team at Justice—left her post at Justice in August, and arrived back at Jenner on Thursday. She had previously been at the firm from 2016 to January 2021, arriving as special counsel and making partner in 2018.

Legal Services

September 29, 2022, 6:00 AM