Ron Klain, the former chief of staff to President Joe Biden, has decided on a homecoming after leaving the White House in January. He'll be rejoining O'Melveny & Myers, the firm where he served as a partner from 1999 for 2004. Klain, who has served as a top adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as Biden, will sit on the firm's executive committee and also lead its newly established strategic counseling and crisis management practice.

Government

April 17, 2023, 8:00 AM

