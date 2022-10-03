Top 5 Motivations and Reasons That Attorneys Are Making Move...

News From Law.com

In 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic was at its height, hiring in the legal field experienced a dramatic decline. One year later, hiring skyrocketed, with the legal job market experiencing a 150 percent increase. This year continues to be strong for lateral hiring, with only a slight cooling off from the prior year. Overall, attorneys are making moves, taking advantage of the wide range of opportunities that are now available to advance their careers and obtain positions that bring a higher level of satisfaction.

