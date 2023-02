News From Law.com

As society continues to rely on technology and access to a world of information at their fingertips, lawyers seek to find a balance between zealous advocacy for clients and pleasing the judge and jury with efficiency. Ryan Ranks of Connecticut Trial Firm said zealous advocacy looks different now, and it's not always about the argument made in closing arguments, but how the evidence is presented in the trial.

Technology

February 15, 2023, 11:26 AM