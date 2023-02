News From Law.com

Judges preside, barristers advocate. Judges manage decorum, barristers bring the drama. The zealous advocate pushes the boundaries of what may prejudice a jury. Judges are tasked with making sure they don't push too far. In this theater of real consequences, judges and opposing counsel are conditioned to be wary of an attorney that brings so much fervor, and possibly artifice, that drama prevails over evidence.

