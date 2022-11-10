Too Much and Not Enough: Evolving Workplace Habits Make Offi...

News From Law.com

Reducing occupancy and enhancing collaborative work stations are chief among the priorities of midsize law firms reconsidering their use of the office, though even for firms of similar size, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to making these goals a reality. Some lawyers prize having their own office, while others are more accepting of hoteling. Some firms are locked in to leases for another ten years, and others with more imminent lease expirations are deciding whether they should downsize in place or take advantage of the tenant's market while it still lasts.

Legal Services

November 10, 2022, 10:40 AM