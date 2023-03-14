Too Many Apps And Not Enough Staff: Legal Tech Vendors See B...

News From Law.com

Technological redundancy and understaffing have made the midsize law firm a stressful workplace for many attorneys and staff, according to a recent survey by a legal software provider that sees these conditions as an opportunity to expand business in the midsize firm market. According to a survey of midsize law firm employees conducted in December, 72% reported stress, burnout or a feeling of being overwhelmed by work in the past year. Leading causes of stress were understaffing or lack of resources, pressure from clients and too many software programs to manage effectively.

Legal Services

March 14, 2023, 1:21 PM