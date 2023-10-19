Too Late: This Judges Error Wiped Out $58k in Attorney Fees ...

News From Law.com

An experienced district court judge's errors on deadlines related to the filing of a motion and the award of attorney fees led to reversals, in a decision entered by the court of appeals in Texarkana, Texas. Navarro County 13th District Court Judge James Lagomarsino, who has been on the bench since 2009, was found to have erred when he dismissed an employment discrimination lawsuit on behalf of defendant NALCO Co. LLC, doing business as Ecolab Inc., doing business as ChampionX LLC. The Sixth District Court of Appeals also ruled it was error to award the defendant more than $58,000 in attorney fees and costs.

