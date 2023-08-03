Too Late: Court Rules for Insurer in Case Hinged on a Late D...

News From Law.com

A Dallas Court of Appeals analysis of fiduciary duty and the discovery rule as applied to a statute of limitations, rejected a claim the insurance agents misrepresented a client who bought disability and whole-life insurance. In the case of Wren Wooten v. The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, the appellate court affirmed a Dallas County district court's summary judgment in favor of the insurance company and two of its agents. Wooten's challenge on appeal relied upon argument that the discovery rule overcame the statute of limitations that would bar the plaintiff.

August 03, 2023, 6:59 PM

