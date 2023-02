News From Law.com

A bankruptcy court needs to bring in an investigator who isn't already working with FTX's new leadership, U.S. Trustee's Office staff attorney Juliet Sarkessian argued at a hearing Monday. If U.S. District Judge John T. Dorsey sides with the U.S. Trustee on its motion to hire an independent examiner, it could increase the total cost of the crypto platform's Chapter 11 case in the District of Delaware by tens or hundreds of millions of dollars.

Cryptocurrency

February 06, 2023, 4:15 PM