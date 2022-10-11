Too Cool to Pass Up: Durie Tangris Michael Proctor Launches ...

News From Law.com

A founding partner of Durie Tangri's Los Angeles office has started a new law firm with a long-term member of the city's Federal Public Defender's Office. Michael Proctor, who was managing partner of Durie Tangri's L.A. office until Friday, is teaming up with Guy Iversen, who served for 27 years in the Federal Public Defender's Office. Their firm, Iversen Proctor, is the culmination of a 25-year friendship after working together in the trenches of the Federal Public Defender's Office in the 1990s.

October 11, 2022, 10:06 AM