New Suit

The United States government was hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint seeks to reverse a decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that the plaintiff's restaurant is ineligible to participate as a retailer in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program. The court case was filed by Kean Miller and Olsson Frank Weeda Terman Matz on behalf of Tony's Seafood Ltd. The case is 3:22-cv-00666, Tony's Seafood, Ltd. v. United States of America.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 22, 2022, 4:11 PM