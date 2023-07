Removed To Federal Court

Reminger on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against CVS Health and SCP 2002E-22 LLC to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Molter Legal on behalf of Betty Tonsing. The case is 4:23-cv-00065, Tonsing v. Scp 2002E-22 LLC et al.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 3:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Betty Tonsing

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

Scp 2002E-22 LLC

defendant counsels

Rachel L Galullo

Reminger

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims