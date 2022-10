Who Got The Work

Kara A. Czanik and Shannon O’Connell Egan of Dinsmore & Shohl have stepped in to defend Fifth Third Bank in a pending lawsuit. The case, for claims under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, was filed Sept. 9 in Ohio Southern District Court by Cozmyk Law Offices on behalf of Tonia Scearce. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole, is 1:22-cv-00533, Tonia Scearce v. Fifth Third Bank, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

October 31, 2022, 5:08 AM