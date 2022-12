Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Friday removed a lawsuit against Schenker Inc. to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Klie Law Office on behalf of Demetrius T. Tompkins, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment. The case is 3:22-cv-00214, Tompkins v. Schenker, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 16, 2022, 3:05 PM