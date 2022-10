New Suit - Contract

ARC Alabama, American Cast Iron Pipe Company and members of its board of directors were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was brought by White Arnold & Dowd on behalf of Tompaul Acipco LLC. ARC Alabama is represented by Ken Perry Law Firm and American Cast Iron Pipe is represented by Burr & Forman. The case is 2:22-cv-01364, Tompaul Acipco LLC v. Arc Alabama LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 27, 2022, 6:53 AM