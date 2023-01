Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Becker & Poliakoff on Friday removed a lawsuit against Beach Island Resort to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Bober & Bober on behalf of Sherri Tomlinson. The case is 6:23-cv-00030, Tomlinson v. Beach Island Resort Lessees Association, Inc., a Florida corporation d/b/a Beach Island Resort.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 06, 2023, 2:58 PM